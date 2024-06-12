TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Up 0.8 %

TRST stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth approximately $525,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 19.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,335,000 after buying an additional 14,183 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

