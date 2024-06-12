TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) versus Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Critical Survey

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Auburn National Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Auburn National Bancorporation pays out 469.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays out 51.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years and TrustCo Bank Corp NY has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Auburn National Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auburn National Bancorporation $31.39 million 2.09 $1.39 million $0.23 81.70 TrustCo Bank Corp NY $244.52 million 2.07 $58.65 million $2.79 9.56

Analyst Recommendations

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has higher revenue and earnings than Auburn National Bancorporation. TrustCo Bank Corp NY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auburn National Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Auburn National Bancorporation and TrustCo Bank Corp NY, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auburn National Bancorporation 2.47% 1.13% 0.08% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 21.17% 8.35% 0.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TrustCo Bank Corp NY beats Auburn National Bancorporation on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services. In addition, the company offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking, bill payment, and other electronic banking services; and safe deposit boxes. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit-sharing trusts. It operates through banking offices in Albany, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Montgomery, Orange, Putnam, Rensselaer, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Ulster, Warren, Washington, and Westchester counties of New York; Brevard, Charlotte, Flagler, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Martin, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, and Volusia counties in Florida; Bennington County in Vermont; Berkshire County in Massachusetts; and Bergen County in New Jersey, as well as automatic teller machines. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

