Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Trading Down 0.8%

Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.19 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.19 ($0.02). Approximately 91,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 416,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

Tufton Oceanic Assets Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.08. The stock has a market cap of £3.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Tufton Oceanic Assets’s previous dividend of $0.02. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s payout ratio is currently 8,333.33%.

About Tufton Oceanic Assets

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.

