U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

Shares of USB traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.73. 4,972,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,387,645. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

