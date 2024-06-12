UBS Group Lowers Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $56.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLAY. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.21.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 4.8 %

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.50. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,229,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after buying an additional 112,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 42,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 25,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

