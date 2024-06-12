Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer Sells 9,806 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of RARE stock traded up $3.24 on Wednesday, hitting $44.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,398. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.12.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The firm had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,923,000 after buying an additional 1,540,791 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,887,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $36,846,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

