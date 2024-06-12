United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

United Community Banks has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. United Community Banks has a payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Community Banks to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.92. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.71.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on UCBI shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

