United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Stock Price Up 2.2%

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $28.02. Approximately 312,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 175,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

United States Copper Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $193.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Copper Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Copper Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $467,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in United States Copper Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000.

United States Copper Index Fund Company Profile

The United States Copper Index Fund, LP (CPER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Copper index. The fund tracks a rules-based index of copper futures contracts selected based on the shape of the copper futures curve. CPER was launched on Nov 15, 2011 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

