United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, an increase of 364.2% from the May 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

United Utilities Group Price Performance

Shares of UUGRY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 45,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,830. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.76. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

United Utilities Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.7807 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.39.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

