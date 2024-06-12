US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) is Clearfield Capital Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Clearfield Capital Management LP cut its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,621 shares during the period. US Foods comprises 22.4% of Clearfield Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clearfield Capital Management LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $25,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in US Foods by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 37,425 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in US Foods by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,954,000 after purchasing an additional 199,269 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $1,269,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in US Foods by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 55,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $1,639,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

USFD stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on USFD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

