UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Shares Down 0.4%

UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.88 and last traded at $29.88. Approximately 470 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

UTG Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $94.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.29.

Get UTG alerts:

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UTG had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter.

About UTG

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.