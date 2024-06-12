Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.5777 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Valley National Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,008. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.55. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.