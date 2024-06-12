Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.60

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Value and Indexed Property Income’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Value and Indexed Property Income Stock Performance
Shares of Value and Indexed Property Income stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 181 ($2.30). 28,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,141. Value and Indexed Property Income has a 52 week low of GBX 160 ($2.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 214 ($2.73). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 180.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 185.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.25 million, a PE ratio of -335.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.26, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 22.47.
Value and Indexed Property Income Company Profile
