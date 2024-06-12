ValueAct Holdings L.P. Sells 7,424,722 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

ValueAct Holdings L.P. cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,348 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,424,722 shares during the period. Seagate Technology accounts for 0.4% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $22,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of STX stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.85. 3,311,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,083. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.01. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.47 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

