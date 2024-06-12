VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 484,300 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the May 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,198,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $28.60. 760,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,177. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.68.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1562 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.