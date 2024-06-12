VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Sets New 1-Year High at $263.34

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $263.34 and last traded at $262.57, with a volume of 1325173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.48.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Semiconductor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMH. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 294.1% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

