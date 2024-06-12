Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $138.00

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $138.00 and last traded at $137.42, with a volume of 14776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.31.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

