Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Stock Position Lifted by Alpha Square Group S LLC

Alpha Square Group S LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF makes up about 4.9% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $74.11. The stock had a trading volume of 435,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,082. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.92. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

