Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $61,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

VGT traded up $12.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $572.04. 66,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,858. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $521.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.28. The company has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $572.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

