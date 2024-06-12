Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,591 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $71,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65,321 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,667,000 after buying an additional 98,144 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,026,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 495,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.90. 86,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,252. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.91 and a 200 day moving average of $223.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $236.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

