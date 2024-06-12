Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Major Shareholder Sells $468,549.51 in Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Michael Willingham Masters sold 387,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $468,549.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Willingham Masters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Michael Willingham Masters sold 102,717 shares of Venus Concept stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $123,260.40.

Venus Concept Stock Down 15.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. 593,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. Venus Concept Inc. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.55.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept ( NASDAQ:VERO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

