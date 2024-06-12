Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS) Shares Sold by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. decreased its position in Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,080 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.19% of Verde Clean Fuels worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verde Clean Fuels stock remained flat at $4.72 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,122. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Verde Clean Fuels ( NASDAQ:VGAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

