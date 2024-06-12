Veren Inc. (VRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on July 2nd

Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:VRN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 969,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,639. Veren has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.11 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Veren had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $821.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veren will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

