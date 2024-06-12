VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Short Interest Down 57.9% in May

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the May 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBND. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,804,000 after buying an additional 952,062 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,946,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

UBND stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,629. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $21.92.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.0755 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

