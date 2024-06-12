VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) to Issue $0.19 Dividend

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1906 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.
VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CIZ traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.16. 1,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,606. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $31.97.
VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
