Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Plans $0.14 Dividend

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1442 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.54. 4,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.12.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

