VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) to Issue $0.24 Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.237 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of USTB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 67,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,600. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

