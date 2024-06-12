VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) to Issue $0.23 Dividend

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2277 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CDL stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $60.81. 9,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,369. The company has a market cap of $343.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.57. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $63.05.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
