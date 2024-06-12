VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) to Issue $0.23 Dividend

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2024

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDLGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2277 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CDL stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $60.81. 9,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,369. The company has a market cap of $343.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.57. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $63.05.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Dividend History for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.