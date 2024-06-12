VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Announces $0.09 Dividend

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0928 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,536. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.47. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $137.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79.
