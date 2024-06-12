Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

VABK traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,513. Virginia National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $160.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.40.

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 21.09%.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

