Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Declares — Dividend of $0.03

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NCV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,998. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $3.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.