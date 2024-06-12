Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NCV stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 448,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,531. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.