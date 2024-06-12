Vivaldi Capital Management LP Buys 183 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,177 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,916,000 after acquiring an additional 404,970 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.21. 950,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,146. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4723 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

