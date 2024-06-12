Vivaldi Capital Management LP Invests $253,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in McKesson by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in McKesson by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.
McKesson Price Performance
NYSE MCK traded down $11.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $580.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,480. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $389.48 and a 52-week high of $592.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.
Insider Transactions at McKesson
In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,687 shares of company stock valued at $15,982,093. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.