Vivaldi Capital Management LP Invests $253,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in McKesson by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in McKesson by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK traded down $11.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $580.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,480. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $389.48 and a 52-week high of $592.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,687 shares of company stock valued at $15,982,093. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.