Vivaldi Capital Management LP Makes New $299,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 496 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the software company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.97.

ADBE stock traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $468.65. 724,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $209.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $475.14 and its 200-day moving average is $543.02. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

