Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 385.7% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wag! Group Price Performance

Shares of PETWW stock remained flat at $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,872. Wag! Group has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

Get Wag! Group alerts:

Wag! Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.