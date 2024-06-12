Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 385.7% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Wag! Group Price Performance
Shares of PETWW stock remained flat at $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,872. Wag! Group has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.
Wag! Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wag! Group
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.