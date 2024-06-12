Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $75.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Europe raised their target price on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

Get Walmart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WMT opened at $66.74 on Monday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average of $57.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $1,674,847.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 415,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,222,851.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock worth $642,307,702. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after buying an additional 274,229,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625,314 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $844,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.