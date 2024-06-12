Washington Trust Bank Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,441 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,194 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $386,832,000 after acquiring an additional 68,339 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,374 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,774,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $323,145,000 after acquiring an additional 82,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700,167 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DVN opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

