Washington Trust Bank Has $319,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on GE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price target on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.67. 324,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,311,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.87. General Electric has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. General Electric’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

