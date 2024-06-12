Washington Trust Bank Invests $200,000 in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,308,316,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,210.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,117,000 after buying an additional 1,277,945 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,433,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,053,000 after buying an additional 884,394 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,742,000 after buying an additional 726,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,323,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,493,000 after buying an additional 672,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $862,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,731,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $862,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,731,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,069 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,045. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $255.51. 25,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $259.35.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

