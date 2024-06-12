Washington Trust Bank Makes New $211,000 Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $729,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,933,000 after acquiring an additional 64,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CMI opened at $271.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $304.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

