Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Down 1.8%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.38. 233,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 326,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised Waterdrop from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WDH
Waterdrop Price Performance
Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Waterdrop had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $92.87 million for the quarter.
Waterdrop Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th.
About Waterdrop
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
