Waverly Advisors LLC Buys 1,616 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,689,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 375,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $785,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 426,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,938,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.39. The stock had a trading volume of 319,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,735. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

