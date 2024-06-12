Waverly Advisors LLC Has $10.87 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Waverly Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,983,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,159,496. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.