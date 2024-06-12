Waverly Advisors LLC Has $18.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.49. 1,435,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,658,522. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average of $79.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

