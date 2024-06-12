Waverly Advisors LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,703 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 417.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 415,696 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $77,876,000 after acquiring an additional 335,338 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Express by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.61. 965,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,783. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.00. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $244.41. The company has a market capitalization of $162.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. American Express’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

