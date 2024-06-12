Waverly Advisors LLC Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,436,000 after acquiring an additional 185,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 71.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,949,000 after buying an additional 1,076,361 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,078,000 after buying an additional 431,623 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,916,000 after acquiring an additional 313,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,643,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.39. The stock had a trading volume of 154,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,413. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $170.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

