Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases 6,205 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded up $10.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $346.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,362,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,390. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $338.31 and its 200-day moving average is $350.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $343.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

