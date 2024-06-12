Waverly Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,195,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,244,000 after buying an additional 2,275,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,688,000 after buying an additional 1,167,144 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,564,000 after acquiring an additional 520,359 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 685,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,804,000 after acquiring an additional 442,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $112.58. 948,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,952. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.79.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

