Waverly Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Waverly Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Waverly Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $25,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.88. 19,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,541. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $233.54 and a 1-year high of $308.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.09. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.